Working 'very systematically, comprehensively' to address Covid in kids: Govt

The Centre said on Tuesday Covid-19 infection has not taken a serious shape in children and the need to hospitalise them is very less but the government is pushing for preparedness amid concerns that they may be impacted during the probable third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our focus on childhood Covid disease is gaining our attention. The paediatric population is generally asymptomatic. They often get infections but their symptoms are minimal or nil. If they do get Covid, the infection has not taken serious shape in children and the need to hospitalise is very less,” Dr VK Paul, member (health) of NITI Aayog, said in a press briefing.

“But the virus may change its behaviour in the paediatric population and there may be changes in epidemiological dynamics. The impact of Covid-19 may increase in children…The data has shown that a low number of children are being admitted to hospitals. We are are pushing preparedness by the day,” Paul added.

"I am happy to report to you that we are working very systematically, comprehensively to address the problem of paediatric Covid disease for now as well as in the future. We will strengthen our facilities as required and do an audit of what is required and what might be required in a worst-case scenario," he also said.

Last month, Paul said children are not immune to the infection, but the impact is minimal. He also said that children are not immune from this infection and they can infect others but children do not generally suffer from severe infection.

Experts have apprehended that this possible third wave may impact children even as the ongoing second wave of the pandemic is gradually coming under control. There has been a steady fall in the number of daily Covid-19 cases and a dip in the positivity rate of the coronavirus disease. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked state and district officials to collect data on the infection transmission and severity among youth and children.

People above the age of 45 were considered to be the most vulnerable to the infection in the first wave of the pandemic. Many young people contracted the coronavirus disease in the ongoing second wave. However, the health ministry has said citing medical data that there has not been any significant shift in age group and people aged between 45 and 60 years are still the most vulnerable.