Will Covid 3rd wave affect children? 10 things experts have said

It is not yet known when a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic will strike India. Experts are not yet certain that a 3rd wave will come. But amid apprehension of a 3rd wave later this year or early next year, states have started preparing, focussing mostly on protecting the children.

Here is what experts have said on a possible 3rd wave so far:

1. AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria has said there is not enough evidence that the third wave is going to predominantly affect the children. The ace receptors to which the virus binds itself to the human cells are relatively less in children as compared to adults, he said.

2. But it can not be said that children can't be affected by the virus at all. They can get infected and can spread the infection to others, Niti Aayog (health) member VK Paul has said.

3. However, the impact is mild among children. Generally, they do not require hospitalisation and symptoms may not be present.

4. Efforts must be on to not allow children to become part of the transmission chain, Dr Paul said, adding that the age group when children become more mobile should be paid more attention.

5. But is a third wave inevitable? The government's principal scientific advisor K VijayRaghavan said it will depend on many factors including how much the population is protected.

6. By protection, he meant vaccination, immunity and Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. If a large population of any particular area get vaccinated and abide by all Covid-appropriate behaviour.

7. A third wave is possible if there is an opportunity, in the form of a susceptible population.

8. It may not occur at the same time at all places in India. It may not occur at all, K VijayRaghavan earlier said.

9. The Centre has issued guidelines on how to treat Covid-19 cases among children. The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to vaccinate parents of kids under the age of 10 so that they do not get infected from their children if the latter contract the virus.

10. Clinical trials of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for the age group of 2 to 18 years have started. "We will have some degree of protection because clinical trials are currently underway for children," Dr Guleria has said.



