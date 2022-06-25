World aware of India’s role in tackling problems: Foreign secretary

India’s participation in G-7 Summits as a special invitee reflects the importance attached by the world community to New Delhi’s key role in finding solutions to global challenges, foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Friday.

Briefing the media ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Germany to participate in special sessions of the G7 Summit over the weekend and to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kwatra said India, with one-fifth of global population, is critical for tackling contemporary challenges such as energy security and climate change.

The summit of G7, a grouping of seven of the world’s largest economies, will be held at Schloss Elmau in Germany’s Bavarian Alps during June 26-27. The war in Ukraine and its impact on food and energy security around the world are expected to dominate the agenda for the meeting.

“India’s regular participation at the G7 Summits clearly points to increasing acceptance and recognition that India needs to be a part of any and every sustained effort to find solutions to...global challenges,” Kwatra said.

The country’s engagement with the world’s leading powers, whether through the Quad, G7, G20 or Brics, shows India’s participation and role is absolutely essential to mitigate and address global problems, he added.

Besides India, Germany, which is the current chair of G7, has invited Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa to the summit, with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz saying this move is part of efforts to “recognise the democracies of the global south as partners”.

Modi will participate in two sessions devoted to climate, energy and health, and food security and gender equality. He will also hold bilateral meetings on the margins of the summit with leaders of G7 states and the guest countries.

From Germany, Modi will travel to the UAE on June 28. During a visit lasting a few hours, he will pay his personal condolences on the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former president of the emirates, and hold his first meeting with the new president, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nayhan.

Responding to a question on whether India will face pressure at the G7 Summit to restrict purchases of Russian crude, Kwatra said such procurements are driven solely by national interests.

“Whatever trading arrangements India puts in place with regard to the purchase of crude oil all over the world, are determined purely from the consideration of the energy security of India and there is no other consideration,” he said, adding that India’s position has been understood and appreciated by other countries.

“I don’t see there is any point of assuming any pressure on that issue. India has continued its oil trade and purchases from wherever we need to do it,” he said.

Kwatra said India has taken a very “proactive” stance to ensure the food security of vulnerable countries in the wake of the conflict in Ukraine, with the halt in that country’s wheat exports triggering a shortage around the world.

He also reiterated India’s position on the Ukraine crisis, saying New Delhi has always sought the cessation of hostilities and resolution of the problem through diplomacy and dialogue.

Asked if the controversy over objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammed by former BJP spokesperson is expected to come during the prime minister’s visit to the UAE, Kwatra said India has clarified its position on the matter and almost all countries in West Asia have a clear understanding about New Delhi’s stand.

US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are among the leaders attending the G7 Summit.