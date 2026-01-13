World Book Fair highlights armed forces legacy, military literature

New Delhi: Military heritage, defence literature and curated hardware exhibits are among the key highlights of the 53rd New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) 2026, currently underway with a special emphasis on the legacy of the Indian Armed Forces and the theme “war for peace”. In this image received on Jan. 11, 2026, Naval officials during the World Book Fair 2026, in New Delhi. (Defence PRO via PTI Photo) (Defence PRO)

The Indian Army pavilion, spread across 1,000 square feet, has been conceptualised as an immersive experience, bringing together archival records, first-hand accounts and interactive installations.

It traces the Army’s journey as both a combat force and a cornerstone of national identity, inviting visitors to explore history through reading, audio narratives and hands-on engagement.

“The 2026 edition seeks to highlight the role of the Indian Armed Forces in nation-building, while presenting military service as a reflection of duty, restraint and the pursuit of peace.

“The 1,000-square-foot Indian Army pavilion reflects our effort to highlight the Armed Forces’ role in nation-building and present military service as a commitment to duty, restraint and peace, while helping younger generations engage with this legacy beyond the battlefield," said Professor Milind Sudhakar Marathe, Chairman, National Book Trust of India (NBT).

At the heart of the fair is an extensive collection of over 500 books on the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. These include titles on military history, biographies, memoirs and strategic studies, offering readers insights into leadership, service and national security.

Beyond literature, the exhibition features live military equipment used in border deployments. The major attractions also include the Arjun tank and a detailed replica of the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, both of which have attracted strong public interest.

Besides, a special section pays tribute to 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees, presenting their stories in a dignified manner that underscores bravery, sacrifice and the human side of military service.

The fair is also hosting more than 100 defence-related talks, panel discussions and book launches, with participation from veterans, historians and authors.

The 2026 NDWBF, free to the public for the first time, features participants from over 35 countries, 1,000 publishers, 3,000-plus stalls, 600 events and 1,000 speakers, placing it among the world’s largest literary festivals.