Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ‘LiFE’: In global initiative, PM Modi to call for 'lifestyle for environmental movement'
india news

‘LiFE’: In global initiative, PM Modi to call for 'lifestyle for environmental movement'

PM Modi will attend several events through video-conferencing and in person on the occasion of World Environment Day on Sunday.
PM Modi is scheduled to launch a global initiative called ‘LiFE’ on World Environment Day. (AP)
Published on Jun 04, 2022 10:03 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday launch a global initiative called ‘LiFE’, short for 'Lifestyle for the Environment Movement', to invite ideas and suggestions from scholars around the globe on ways to adapt an environmentally conscious lifestyle.

The Prime Minister’s office released a statement saying the launch will initiate “‘LiFE Global Call for Papers’ inviting ideas and suggestions from academics, universities & research institutions etc to influence and persuade individuals, communities and organisations across the world to adopt an environment conscious lifestyle”.

Modi, who will launch the initiative through video conferencing, will also deliver the keynote address during the programme.

According to the statement, the initiative will promote the much-needed environment-conscious lifestyle that focuses on "mindful and deliberate utilisation" instead of "mindless and destructive consumption".

Global icons such as Bill Gates, co-chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, climate economist Lord Nicholas Stern, Nudge theory author Cass Sunstein, World Resources Institute CEO and president Aniruddha Dasgupta, UNEP global head Inger Andersen, UNDP global head Achim Steiner and World Bank president David Malpass, among others will take part in the event.

RELATED STORIES

The idea for the LiFE initiative was introduced by Modi during the 26th United Nations climate change conference (COP26) in Glasgow last year, where PM Modi had also announced that India had set a target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.

At the recently held World Economic Forum's (WEF) Davos Agenda 2022, Modi introduced the "P3 (Pro-Planet People) movement" that underlines India's climate change commitments. He pointed towards the challenges that our lifestyle causes for the climate.

The PM will also attend a programme on ‘Save Soil Movement’ in New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan on Sunday. He will address the gathering during the programme of the global movement started by Jagadish "Jaggi" Vasudev, popularly known as Sadhguru.

With the event, which has already been scheduled in several key cities along the way, Sadhguru is aiming for a homecoming in New Delhi in 75 days in honour of India’s 75th year of Independence.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
narendra modi world environment day
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP