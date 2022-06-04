‘LiFE’: In global initiative, PM Modi to call for 'lifestyle for environmental movement'

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday launch a global initiative called ‘LiFE’, short for 'Lifestyle for the Environment Movement', to invite ideas and suggestions from scholars around the globe on ways to adapt an environmentally conscious lifestyle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Prime Minister’s office released a statement saying the launch will initiate “‘LiFE Global Call for Papers’ inviting ideas and suggestions from academics, universities & research institutions etc to influence and persuade individuals, communities and organisations across the world to adopt an environment conscious lifestyle”.

Modi, who will launch the initiative through video conferencing, will also deliver the keynote address during the programme.

According to the statement, the initiative will promote the much-needed environment-conscious lifestyle that focuses on "mindful and deliberate utilisation" instead of "mindless and destructive consumption".

Global icons such as Bill Gates, co-chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, climate economist Lord Nicholas Stern, Nudge theory author Cass Sunstein, World Resources Institute CEO and president Aniruddha Dasgupta, UNEP global head Inger Andersen, UNDP global head Achim Steiner and World Bank president David Malpass, among others will take part in the event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The idea for the LiFE initiative was introduced by Modi during the 26th United Nations climate change conference (COP26) in Glasgow last year, where PM Modi had also announced that India had set a target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.

At the recently held World Economic Forum's (WEF) Davos Agenda 2022, Modi introduced the "P3 (Pro-Planet People) movement" that underlines India's climate change commitments. He pointed towards the challenges that our lifestyle causes for the climate.

The PM will also attend a programme on ‘Save Soil Movement’ in New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan on Sunday. He will address the gathering during the programme of the global movement started by Jagadish "Jaggi" Vasudev, popularly known as Sadhguru.

With the event, which has already been scheduled in several key cities along the way, Sadhguru is aiming for a homecoming in New Delhi in 75 days in honour of India’s 75th year of Independence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON