World Health Day 2022: PM Modi expresses gratitude towards health sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed gratitude towards the health sector on the occasion of World Health Day. Expressing his greetings, he said that ‘it is their (health sector) hard work that has kept our planet protected."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PM Modi also hailed the government of India’s work on the health sector. “The Government of India is working tirelessly to augment India’s health infrastructure. The focus is on ensuring good quality and affordable healthcare to our citizens,” he wrote on Twitter.

Lauding government's healthcare schemes, he said, “It makes every Indian proud that our nation is home to the world’s largest healthcare scheme, Ayushman Bharat. I feel very happy when I interact with beneficiaries of schemes such as PM Jan Aushadhi. Our focus on affordable healthcare has ensured significant savings for the poor and middle class. At the same time we are strengthening our Ayush network to further boost overall wellness."

PM Modi also lauded the transformations of the medical education sector in the last eight years under the BJP-led government. “Several new medical colleges have come up. Our Government’s efforts to enable the study of medicine in local languages will give wings to the aspirations of countless youngsters,” he wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: World Health Day 2022: Tips for optimum well being in a post pandemic world

Also read: World Health Day 2022: 5 signs of poor immunity you should not ignore

World Health Day - initiated by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1948, is celebrated every year on April 7. The day was brought into effect in 1950 to highlight the importance of universal health coverage. It is also aimed at spreading awareness about physical and mental health.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The theme for World Health Day 2022 is ‘Our planet, our health’. According to WHO, the day is aimed at bringing global attention on creating well-being. “In the midst of a pandemic, a polluted planet, increasing diseases like cancer, asthma, heart disease, on World Health Day 2022, WHO will focus global attention on urgent actions needed to keep humans and the planet healthy and foster a movement to create societies focused on well-being,” stated WHO.

Also read: World Health Day 2022: 5 expert tips to boost mental health, physical fitness

The WHO has also urged governments and the public to share stories of steps that are being taken by them to protect the planet and their health.