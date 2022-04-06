World Health Day 2022: Tips for optimum well being in a post pandemic world

From compromising overall health to tackling brain fog (the feeling of being spaced out, making it difficult to focus), job insecurities, fast paced work routines, lowered energy levels, personal losses and Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome (the pandemic has small and large trauma effects), the Covid-19 pandemic has directly impacted our mental health and as the lockdowns lift across the world with opportunities to re-connect with colleagues or set out on a travel adventure, it is essential to build our resilience and prepare our mind and body to embrace the chaos. All our mental and emotional stresses are experienced in the body so, taking care of our body is essential to mental health well being.

Living in a pandemic has created multiple emotional challenges for all of us and also led to dysregulation of nervous system which directly impacted our mental health. Covid-19 has been a traumatic global event which had massive impacts on our mind and body hence, in an interview with HT Lifestyle ahead of World Health Day 2022, we got a few fitness experts on board to share tips for optimum well being in a post pandemic world in order to support ourselves:

1. Eat healthy and hydrate sufficiently - According to Daniel Lobo, CEO and Founder, BecauseYOU, “Eating local, seasonal food and heeding the wisdom of our ancestral nutrition, pays off in the long term! For example, the benefits of millets, not mixing incompatible foods, eating at the right times and many other practices that our grandmothers advocated for - all have a direct impact on our physical and mental health.”

Nutritious food and a healthy hydration routine supports our nervous system, immunity and maintains a good fluid circulation and ph balance. Include local, seasonal foods, salads, smoothies, juices and lots of seasonal fruits for a vitamin rich nutrition.

2. Slow it down - Zia Nath, Founder, Centre for Healing and Sacred Arts, advised, “Don’t overschedule. Don’t multitask. Take transition time between activities. Listening to our body and sensing ourselves gives time for our nervous system to regulate and prevent overwhelm.”

When our bodies are in balance, we can manage our stress and respond calmly and with compassion. If not, we can feel hyper-aroused i.e. anxious, angry, restless or we can feel hypo-aroused i.e. very slow, exhausted, numb, zoning out. By regularly listening and sensing ourselves, practising grounding, compassion and self-care, we build our resilience.

3. Sleep, movement and exercise - BecauseYOU's trauma informed Psychotherapist and Facilitator, Binita Modi, highlights, “Our emotions move in our bodies in the form of energy constantly. Rest, release of stress and replenishment are fundamental needs of our mind and body to maintain an inner healthy state. This can be achieved with simple movements, exercise and adequate sleep.”

Adequate amounts (without overstressing your body) of all three are required every single day. This helps the circulatory system as our blood circulation is the carrier of essential hormones from the brain to body and body to brain.

4. Recognise and acknowledge the presence of Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome - Zia Nath points out, “Love and compassion are the best ways to recover from trauma. Nurturing relationships (also called co-regulation) is great for regulating your own energy. Nurture and build healthy intimate bonds with friends, family and partners.”

We are all going through a traumatic global event which has massive impacts on our mind and body, some of which we may not recognise. Acknowledging this is a good first step.

5. There is no silver bullet - Zia Nath asserts, “Conflicts create stress and anxiety. Every conflict doesn’t need to be resolved. Some can just simply dissolve. So take time to breathe deeply and breathe slowly. Bring your attention to the pause between your breaths. Remember to remember yourself and your body will self correct.”

Taking care of our bodies and minds needs multiple interventions. Each of us is unique and we all respond differently. Trying multiple methods and paying attention to what is working, being gentle with the process and emerging with a ‘toolkit’ is what will help you maintain optimum wellbeing.

In addition to the above guidelines, a few other suggestions by health experts include:

● Accupunture/accupressure,

● Craniosacral therapy

● Counselling with trauma informed therapists

● Group therapy with mental health experts

● Essential/energy medicine like homoeopathy, bach flower remedy, essential oils therapy

● Yoga therapy

● Breath therapy/mindfulness

Finally, the most important aspect of maintaining optimum wellbeing is to embrace the chaos, give it space and time, breathe, wait, pause and let the conflicts dissolve.