Independence Day wishes: Macron says India can count on France, Albanese cites Nehru

World leaders extended their wishes as India celebrated its 77th Independence Day on Tuesday with President Emmanuel Macron saying New Delhi can count on France as a trusted friend while Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said India can reflect with pride on its success in pursuit of the dream of country’s first elected leader Jawaharlal Nehru.

The 77th Independence Day celebrations at Delhi’s Red Fort. (ANI)

Australian High Commission posted on X (formerly Twitter) a photo of Albanese’s message to communities in Australia celebrating India’s Independence Day, citing an excerpt from the first Indian Prime Minister Nehru’s speech on August 15, 1947. He quoted Nehru calling for the people of India at the dawn of independence “to labour and to work, and work hard, to give reality to our dreams. Those dreams are for India but they are also for the world.”

Albanese said in 2023, India can reflect with pride on its success in pursuit of Nehru’s dream. “Whether as students, entrepreneurs, professionals, building families and communities, Australia is grateful for all the experiences, knowledge, and ideas you have shared. We are a richer country because you made Australia your home.”

He recalled his visit to India in March and said the warm friendship between the two countries reflects deep bonds between their people. “My aim is to bring our two nations even closer together...we will do all that through the strength of Australia-India communities,” he said. He added on India’s independence day, let’s celebrate shared democratic heritage.

Macron referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Paris last month while congratulating Indians on the 77th Independence Day. In a post on X, he said the two set new Indo-French ambitions all the way to 2047, the centenary year of India’s Independence. Modi thanked Macron for the wishes. “I fondly recall my visit to Paris and appreciate your passion towards boosting India-France ties,” he said in response.

Modi, who was the guest of honour at the annual Bastille Day Parade in Paris in July, held talks with Macron on cooperation in areas such as defence and space. Modi became the first foreign leader since 2017 to be the chief guest at the parade that marks the storming during the French Revolution (1789) of the Bastille fortress, a symbol of the monarchy.

In its Independence Day message, the United States (US) state department said the two countries were working together to build a brighter future for all. “Happy Independence Day, India! As we celebrate with the people of India, we reflect on the bond between our two nations and the inspiring words in both of our Constitutions: ‘We the People.’”

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth congratulated Modi for taking India even further in its stride towards progress. “Mauritius is proud of our brotherly ties.” He added Independent India has shown the world the unmatched resourcefulness, ingenuity, and resilience of its people.

In a post on X, Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih said his government and the people of Maldives join him in conveying best wishes to President Droupadi Murmu, Modi, and the Indian people. “May India always be blessed with lasting freedom and prosperity.”

