World Lion Day 2021: History and significance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday tweeted on the occasion of World Lion Day saying lion's population in India has witnessed a steady increase in the last few years. “The lion is majestic and courageous. India is proud to be home to the Asiatic Lion. On World Lion Day, I convey my greetings to all those passionate about lion conservation. It would make you happy that the last few years have seen a steady increase in India’s lion population,” PM Modi tweeted.

World Lion Day is celebrated on August 10 of every year to raise awareness about lions and to mobilise support for their protection and conservation. According to the World Wide Fund for animals (WWF), even though a lion is often referred to as the “king of the jungle,” it actually only lives in grasslands and plains.

When I was serving as Gujarat CM, I had the opportunity to work towards ensuring safe and secure habitats for the Gir Lions. A number of initiatives were taken which involved local communities and global best practices to ensure habitats are safe and tourism also gets a boost. pic.twitter.com/0VEGmh7Ygj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 10, 2021





India is home to the majestic Asiatic Lion, who inhabit the protected territory of Sasan-Gir National Park. Read on to find out more about World Lion Day.

History of World Lion Day

The initiative to protect the big cats started in 2013 and the first World Lion Day was celebrated that year. Since then, it has become a symbol in the fight to protect the majestic species.

Significance

According to the WWF, lions were once found throughout Africa, Asia and Europe but their numbers have dwindled over the years in these continents. These majestic cats that symbolise courage, ferocity, and power are threatened by extensive habitat loss.

The last remaining population of the Asiatic Lions can be found in Gujarat's Gir National Park. These lions face significant threats of poaching. The Asiatic lion also faces the threat of genetic inbreeding arising from a single population inhabiting one place.

WWF has recorded instances of lions dying after falling into unguarded wells around Gir. The animal welfare body has so far barricaded 180 wells with local partners and Gujarat Forest Department. It also credits the Gujarat government for providing subsidies to local farmers for barricading their wells in a bid to protect the lion population.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON