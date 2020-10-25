e-paper
Home / India News / ‘World taking note of Indian products like khadi’: PM Modi on Mann ki Baat

‘World taking note of Indian products like khadi’: PM Modi on Mann ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that khadi was not only being used across the world for being eco-friendly but also to make a fashion statement.

india Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 11:56 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Mann ki Baat on Sunday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Mann ki Baat on Sunday. (PTI File Photo )
         

In the 70th address on his monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi renewed his pitch for domestic products by saying, ‘we must not forget to be vocal for local during this festive season.”

He added that the world was taking note of Indian products, and gave the example of khadi’s reach in the international market. He said that the product was not only being used across the world for being eco-friendly but also to make a fashion statement.

Elaborating on its popularity within India, Modi said that a Khadi store in Delhi’s Connaught Place registered sales worth Rs 1 crore on a single day on Gandhi Jayanti.’ He hailed khadi as a body friendly and all weather fabric.

He also pointed towards khadi’s popularity in Mexico’s Oaxaca where people have taken to the product’s manufacturing in several villages. The fabric has become popular by the name ‘Oaxaca khadi,’ he said.

Many self help groups and organisations across the nation are also making masks of khadi fabric, the Prime Minister said. He spoke about Suman Devi, a woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki who is now being joined by many women from around the country in making masks.

PM Modi called for promoting indigenously-built products during the festival season. “This time, amid the enthusiasm of festival, when you go shopping make sure to remember your resolve of ‘vocal for local’. When purchasing goods from market give priority to local products,” he said.

