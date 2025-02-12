World's most and least corrupt nations revealed. India ranks…

Denmark has emerged as the least corrupt country in the world for the second year running, followed closely by Finland, Singapore, and New Zealand, according to the 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) released by Transparency International. India, however, saw a decline in its ranking, dropping to the 96th spot from 93rd last year, with a score of 38 out of 100. The CPI index ranks 180 countries and territories based on perceived levels of public sector corruption.(Representational image)

The CPI ranks 180 countries and territories based on perceived levels of public sector corruption, as assessed by experts and businesspeople. The scale ranges from zero (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean). While Denmark scored a near-perfect 90, India’s score of 38 underscores the ongoing challenges faced by the nation in combating corruption in its public sector.

Regional comparisons

Among India’s South Asian neighbours, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and China were also grappling with low rankings. Pakistan placed 135th, while Sri Lanka was at 121st. Bangladesh ranked even lower at 149th, while China fared slightly better at 76th. The report highlights that corruption remains a significant problem across the region, with many countries making little progress in addressing the issue.

The report's findings indicate that the global average corruption score remains stagnant at 43, with over two-thirds of countries scoring below 50. Transparency International warns that despite some progress in countries such as Ukraine, corruption levels worldwide continue to be alarmingly high, undermining efforts to tackle global challenges such as climate change and human rights violations.

Decline in western nations

The 2024 CPI report also signals a troubling decline in corruption scores for several Western nations. The United States, for example, dropped from 69 points to 65, slipping from 24th to 28th place. France and Germany also saw declines, with France losing four points and six places, and Germany dropping three points and six places, falling to 15th position, tied with Canada.

The report also highlights a worsening trend in authoritarian regimes, with Russia suffering a four-point drop to 22, largely attributed to its invasion of Ukraine. Despite this, Ukraine itself showed some positive movement, making strides in judicial independence and high-level corruption prosecutions, even though its score slipped slightly by one point to 35.

Global corruption threat

South Sudan and Somalia remained at the bottom of the index, with scores of 8 and 9, respectively. Venezuela and Syria also ranked among the most corrupt, with scores of 10 and 12.

Transparency International warns that corruption is not only a hindrance to economic development but also a major threat to democracy, stability, and human rights. "Global corruption levels remain alarmingly high, and efforts to reduce them are faltering," the report states. It calls for urgent action to address corruption, with particular emphasis on protecting climate change mitigation efforts from the corrupting influence of private sector interests and financial hubs that attract illicit funds.

The 2024 CPI also highlighted the detrimental effect corruption has on efforts to combat climate change. The misuse of climate funds and undue private sector influence can obstruct policies aimed at reducing emissions and adapting to the effects of global warming. "Corruption in climate action leads to environmental damage, as funds intended for vital mitigation and adaptation efforts are stolen or misused," the report notes. Protecting these efforts from corruption is essential to ensuring their effectiveness and delivering critical support to vulnerable populations worldwide.