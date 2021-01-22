'Would like to meet him': Amit Shah praises CISF man for saving life

The video of a CISF personnel performing CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) on a passenger who fell unconscious at Dabri Mor metro station has come to the notice of Union home minister Amit Shah who heaped praises on CAPF personnel's commitment and expressed his wish to meet the person who gave the CPR. CPR is a lifesaving technique to manually restart blood circulation in case a person suffers from a cardiac arrest.

The video — a CCTV footage captured at Dabri Mor metro station — showed a passenger standing at the queue of baggage checking started trembling and then fell on the ground. The official who was sitting in front of the baggage checking monitor quickly came to rescue and started pressing his chest, while another started rubbing his feet. Later, a stretcher was brought and the passenger, later identified as Stayanaran, a resident of Janakpuri, was taken for further treatment. The CISF posted the video and said the passenger thanked CISF for saving his life.

The video on Twitter garnered several comments as Twitter users commended the quick action of the CISF personnel.