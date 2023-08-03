Home / India News / Wrestler Bajrang Punia summoned by Delhi court for alleged defamatory remarks during protest against ex-WFI chief

Wrestler Bajrang Punia summoned by Delhi court for alleged defamatory remarks during protest against ex-WFI chief

PTI |
Aug 03, 2023 08:51 PM IST

Punia, along with other wrestlers/persons, made defamatory remarks against Dahiya in a press conference during protest, according to the complaint

A Delhi court on Thursday summoned wrestler Bajrang Punia on September 6 in a criminal defamation complaint filed against him by wrestling coach Naresh Dahiya.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia(PTI)
Metropolitan Magistrate Yashdeep Chahal directed Punia to appear before the court on that day, holding he is of the “prima facie” view that all the ingredients of defamation were made out.

He said at the stage of summoning it was fairly settled that the court was not required to go into a comparative analysis of the possible defence that may be taken by the accused.

"On a consideration of the complaint, supporting documents and pre-summoning evidence, I am of the prima facie view that all the ingredients of defamation are made out. It appears that the statement made in the press conference was a result of malicious intent and was not made in good faith.

"In view of the same, let accused, namely, Bajrang Punia be summoned for the commission of offence punishable under Section 499 read with Section 500 (both dealing with criminal defamation) of the IPC," the judge said.

The complaint claimed that Punia, along with other wrestlers/persons, made defamatory remarks against Dahiya in a press conference held on May 10 at Jantar Mantar during a protest against alleged sexual harassment of certain women wrestlers by the outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Thursday, August 03, 2023
