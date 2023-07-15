Despite FIR, police did not think to arrest BJP MP Brij Bhushan: Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday took a jibe at Delhi Police for not arresting outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh despite filing the chargesheet over alleged sexual harassment charges.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi. (ANI)

“So much has been written in the chargesheet by the Delhi Police yet the same police refused to file an FIR till the Supreme Court didn’t intervene. And despite the FIR and clear out of line behaviour did not think it fit to arrest him. The MP still continues to throw his weight around without remorse,” she tweeted.

The Delhi Police has stated in its chargesheet that based on the investigation, Singh is "liable to be prosecuted and punished for offences" of sexual harassment, molestation and stalking.

A total of 21 witnesses have given their statements against Singh. Six of them have given their statements under CRPC 164. Witnesses have also mentioned that they also saw the physical wrong gesture of the WFI chief towards the women wrestlers.

Last week, Delhi's Rouse Avenue court issued summon to the BJP MP after taking cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police on June 15 over charges of sexually harassing women athletes.

Renowned Indian wrestlers including Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and Vinesh Phogat held protests for 38 days at Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding Singh's arrest until the police detained them for violating law and order on May 28. They suspended their protest after union minister Anurag Thakur met these wrestlers and assured them that the charge sheet in the case would be filed by June 15.

The Delhi police had registered two cases against Singh after the intervention of the Supreme Court on April 28– one by six women wrestlers and another by a minor woman wrestler who later changed her statements.

According to deputy police commissioner Pranav Tayal, Singh was charged under sections 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty), 354A (sexual harassment) and 354D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), HT earlier reported.

