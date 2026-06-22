X down for thousands of users globally; India among countries hit by outage

X, formerly known as Twitter, appeared to be down for tens of thousands of global users, including those in India on Monday. X was down for thousands of users in India and globally on Monday evening. (AFP)

Downdetector, which tracks internet outages, reported over 32,000 people facing problems globally.

Internet users reported technical errors in loading feed, failed search results and accessing the social media platform. The site was only loading the logo and menu, but no content or post was visible on the wall.

In India, there were 1820 outage reports at around 7:45 (IST) pm.

As per reports, the outage was part of a broader issue affecting Cloudflare. The issue seems have been resolved for majority of the users around 8:15 pm. There was no official response from X.

Internet users complain Several social media users reported issues accessing Elon Musk's micro-blogging platform. "Is X down for you? Can you see this?" one internet user wrote.

"What's wrong with X? Is it down today again? Nothing seems to be working. Not sure if this post will drop Who else is experiencing this?," another user wrote.

"Is X down? The post are not loading," a social media user complained.