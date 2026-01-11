X monetised obscene Grok content: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday accused X of monetising harmful behaviour instead of stopping the generation of sexualised images through its AI tool Grok, saying the platform had restricted the feature to paid users rather than addressing the underlying problem. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi made the comments on the same day when Indonesia temporarily blocked Grok over concerns that the AI tool could generate pornographic content, becoming the first country to restrict access to (ANI)

Grok told X users on Friday that image generation and editing features were available only to paying subscribers, after widespread backlash over the tool’s use of AI to create and publish sexualised images.

“It is unfortunate to see how instead of altogether stopping problematic, sexualised image generation through Grok, the platform has restricted its use to paid users,” Chaturvedi said in a post on X, adding that this could enable the unauthorised misuse of images of women and children. She described the move as “shameful use of AI” and tagged the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Chaturvedi made the comments on the same day when Indonesia temporarily blocked Grok over concerns that the AI tool could generate pornographic content, becoming the first country to restrict access to it. The move follows criticism from governments and regulators across Europe and Asia, with some authorities opening inquiries into Grok’s role in producing sexualised content.

In India, MeitY and X are in a tussle over the same issue. The ministry had sought X’s response in a letter on January 2 asking it to submit an Action Taken Report and to carry out a comprehensive technical, procedural and governance-level review of Grok. Chaturvedi at the time also had written to Union Minister for MeitY Ashwini Vaishnaw asking him to take action.

After receiving X’s response to this letter, MeitY conveyed to X it is not satisfied with the company’s response. As reported earlier by HT, the ministry is seeking legal opinions and is of the view that Grok be treated as a content creator rather than a platform tool, asking the company to clearly spell out the action taken against unlawful content and users.

The Indian government has also reminded X that the safe harbour protection under Section 79 of the Information Technology Act applies only if due diligence obligations are strictly followed. Under Section 79, platforms like X are not held legally liable for user-generated content hosted on their services as long as they follow due diligence requirements laid down by the government.

MeitY and X did not respond to requests for comment.