Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 4 killed in car-bus collision on Yamuna Expressway near UP's Aligarh

4 killed in car-bus collision on Yamuna Expressway near UP's Aligarh

Reported by Hemendra Chaturvedi | Written by Shobhit Gupta
Jul 24, 2023 10:23 AM IST

The accident took place in the Tappal area of Aligarh district.

Four people were killed after a car crashed into into stationary double decker bus on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on Monday.

A view of the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida. (Sunil Ghosh / HT Photo)

The accident took place in the Tappal area of Aligarh district.

District magistrate Indra Vikram Singh confirmed the four deaths when the car from the Agra lane heading towards Noida rammed into stationary double decker bus having Haryana registration at about 6:30 am on Monday.

The DM further informed that those among dead are two men both named Pushpendra, Pawan from Mathura's Naujheel, and Yogendri, a woman from Tappal. Three injured people have been shifted to Kailash Hospital in Jewar area on the Expressway for the treatment.

Meanwhile, chief minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the deaths in the incident and has asked the concerned authorities to ensure treatment of those injured.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Topics
uttar pradesh car crash yamuna expressway aligarh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP