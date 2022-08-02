Yasin Malik, lodged in Delhi's Tihar, discontinues hunger strike after 10 days

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik discontinued his hunger strike on Monday about 10 days after it was launched. The head of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) had announced the hunger strike when he was refused the permission to appear physically in in a terror case in Jammu in which he is an accused. After he was told that his demands were conveyed to the officials concerned, he said was "deferring the strike" by about two months.

"Convict Yasin Malik who was on hunger strike in Tihar Jail since 22.7.22 has today (1.8.22) evening discontinued his fasting on the request of DG Prisons. The DG conveyed to him that the demands raised by him have been sent to concerned authorities and he will be informed of the decision on the same. Yasin Malik said that he is deferring his hunger strike for a period of two months," said the jail officers in a statement.

Last week, he was admitted to central Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia when his fast entered the fifth day. He returned to the Tihar prison on July 29.

On July 13, when he had appeared before a special court in Jammu through video conference, he had said he wrote to the government for a physical appearance before the special Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court, in the case related to the kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of former home minister and J&K chief minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed, in December 1989.

He had appeared in connection with the case pertaining to the killing of four Indian Air Force (IAF) officials in 1990.

The JKLF head was lodged alone in a high-risk cell in Tihar’s jail number 7 after being sentenced for life in a terror case.

