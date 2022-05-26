Yasin Malik verdict: 10 held for stir outside his house in Maisuma, says Srinagar Police

As many as 10 people have been arrested so far in connection with anti-national sloganeering and stone-pelting outside the house of Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik in Maisuma a day ago, the Srinagar Police said.

“All other areas remained peaceful. Youths are again requested not to indulge in activities that can spoil their careers and disrupt families,” the Srinagar Police wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

It further said others were being identified and will be arrested soon, adding that such anti-national activities and provocative posture will always be dealt with strictly and with the full force of law.

Protests broke out outside Malik's house on Wednesday, hours after the Delhi court awarded him a life sentence in a 2017 terror funding case.

The protesters, which also included Malik's relatives, shouted slogans demanding his release.

Police officers told Hindustan Times the protesters took out a march around the area and tried to move towards Maisuma chowk when they clashed with security forces. Some of them pelted stones at the forces who fired tear smoke shells to disperse the crowd.

Awarding a life sentence to Malik, the court said his crimes were intended to strike at the "heart of the idea of India" and intended to forcefully secede Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India.

"The crime becomes more serious as it was committed with the assistance of foreign powers and designated terrorists. The seriousness of the crime is further increased by the fact that it was committed behind the smokescreen of an alleged peaceful political movement,” Special Judge Praveen Singh said, adding the crimes for which Malik was convicted were very serious.

Singh awarded varying jail terms to the Kashmiri separatist for offences under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the IPC, rejecting the National Investigation Agency's (NIA's) plea for capital punishment.

