Yathindra Siddaramaiah misses Deputy CM post, gets cabinet berth in Shivakumar government

Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of Karnataka's outgoing chief minister K Siddaramaiah, was sworn in as a cabinet minister into DK Shivakumar's government today, having missed the deputy chief minister's post amid intense speculation over the composition of the new government. Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra Siddaramaiah, meets Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar, in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Office of DK Shivakumar)

As reported earlier by HT, Yathindra had dismissed speculation that he was being considered for the deputy chief minister's post and said he had been assured by Rahul Gandhi that he would find a place in the cabinet.

“The last time I visited the high command, Rahul Gandhi told me that my interests would be taken care of, and he said I would be inducted into the cabinet, so I'm hopeful. Whatever portfolio I am given, I will be happy,” Yathindra had said.

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Asked whether he was eyeing the deputy chief minister's post, he replied with a firm "No."

His remarks came as Shivakumar and outgoing chief minister Siddaramaiah, who is also Yathindra's father, travelled to New Delhi to consult the Congress leadership on the composition of the new cabinet and the allocation of key portfolios.

Quoting a leader familiar with the talks as saying, HT reported, “Siddaramaiah wants Yathindra in a politically significant department. The social welfare portfolio is among the options under discussion.”

Dalit leader G Parameshwara was sworn in as the deputy chief minister of the state.

Swearing-in at 4 pm Shivakumar took oath as the 18th Karnataka's chief minister at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru at around 4 pm on Wednesday. Along with him, 13 ministers were sworn-in as part of the new cabinet, including Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra.

His elevation to the state's top post comes after a series of discussions involving Siddaramaiah and the Congress high command, bringing to an end months of uncertainty over the party's power-sharing arrangement in Karnataka.

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Under the agreement worked out within the Congress, Shivakumar was to assume the chief minister's post after Siddaramaiah completed half of his term, or 2.5 years in office.

Shivakumar meets Siddaramaiah, BS Yediyurappa before swearing-in Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Shivakumar met outgoing chief minister Siddaramaiah, veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa, and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, personally inviting them to attend the event at which he will be sworn in as chief minister.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Yediyurappa, Shivakumar said, "They have guided the state, worked for the state and contributed immensely to its development. All of us have to work together."

Shivakumar also visited JD(S) patriarch Deve Gowda to invite him to the swearing-in ceremony and seek his blessings ahead of assuming office.

Rahul Gandhi to attend ceremony Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday departed from Delhi's IGI Airport for Bengaluru to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Shivakumar.

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Apart from Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party general secretary K C Venugopal, and Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Surjewala are also expected to attend the ceremony. Several Congress chief ministers from across the country are likely to be present as well, news agency ANI reported.

Siddaramaiah resigned on May 28, saying he was acting in accordance with the directions of the Congress leadership, following days of speculation over a change in Karnataka's top leadership.