Siddaramaiah's son, Priyank Kharge, G Parameshwar to be part of DK Shivakumar's Karnataka cabinet | See full list

Congress on Wednesday announced the names of ministers who will join the cabinet of the new Karnataka government under leadership of DK Shivakumar. The new Karnataka cabinet includes some big names, including outgoing chief minister Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge and also the state's home minister G Parameshwara, who will now serve as the state's new deputy chief minister. Karnataka chief minister-designate DK Shivakumar greeted his supporters who gathered outside his residence in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (ANI Video Grab)

Here is the full list of ministers set to join DK Shivakumar's cabinet in Karnataka - -G Parameshwar

-K H Muniyappa

-K J George

-M B Patil

-Ramalinga Reddy

-Sathish Jarakiholi

-Krishna Byregowda

-Priyank Kharge

-U T Khader

-Eshwar Khandre

-Yathindra Siddaramaiah

-Byrathi Suresh

-Sharan Prakash Patil

Track live updates of DK Shivakumar's oath ceremony here

DK Shivakumar to take oath as Karnataka CM After a long-drawn power tussle in the state, DK Shivakumar, who was serving as deputy chief minister, is now finally being elevated to the top post. He will take oath as the new Karnataka chief minister on Wednesday evening at 4.05 pm at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru.

Congress came to power in the state in May 2023 and an arrangement was made under which, both frontrunners for the top post — Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar — were to split the five-year tenure to serve as chief ministers of Karnataka.

According to a statement from Siddaramaiah's office, while Shivakumar is being promoted to the CM post, G Parameshwar will take over as the new deputy CM of the state.

On Tuesday, outgoing Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah got a key party responsibility as he was appointed as a member of the Congress Working Committee.

Preparations on in full swing for oath ceremony The entire city of Bengaluru was decked up for the oath ceremony of DK Shivakumar, with celebratory posters put up at several places. Security was beefed up outside the residence of Shivakumar and at other places in the city on Wednesday morning.

Several Congress leaders from across the country, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and others are set to attend the ceremony and headed to Bengaluru for the same.

DK Shivakumar met Siddaramaiah earlier in the day before his swearing-in. He also met veteran BJP leader BS Yediyurappa and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and invited them to the ceremony.