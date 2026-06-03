DK Shivakumar swearing in LIVE: Prayers offered, Bengaluru decked up for DK S' oath ceremony

This major political shift comes in Karnataka after a long drawn power tussle in the state. Congress came to power in the state in May 2023 and an arrangement was made under which, both frontrunners for the top post — Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar — were to split the five-year tenure to serve as chief ministers of Karnataka.

Who all will be sworn in today

A leader in the know told Hindustan Times that along with DK Shivakumar taking oath as chief minsiter, his new cabinet may include — G Parameshwara, KH Muniyappa, U T Khader, KJ George, Krishna Byre Gowda, MB Patil, Priyank Kharge, Satish Jarkiholi, Ramalinga Reddy, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Byrati Suresh, Eshwar Khandre and Yathindra — who could also be sworn in, however, there has been no official confirmation yet.

Security tightened

Security was beefed up outside DK Shivakumar's residence on Wednesday morning hours before his oath-taking ceremony at Lok Bhavan. Posters of Shivakumar celebrating his elevation were put across the city ahead of the much anticipated oath ceremony.

Congress to release list of new ministers today

Karnataka CM-designate DK Shivakumar said that on Wednesday morning at around 10am, or in the afternoon, the Congress high command will finalise and send the list of ministers set to join his cabinet.

"The names appearing in the media regarding the selection of ministers are not official. The high command leaders will release the list of ministers tomorrow at 10 am or noon," he said.

"The high command leaders discussed the selection of ministers and we have expressed our opinion. The high command leaders will take the final decision. After the Delhi leaders send us the list, we will send it to Raj Bhavan," he added.

Siddaramaiah gets key party post

As Siddaramaiah braces himself to move on from the role of Karnataka chief minister, he got a key role in the party ahead of Shivakumar's oath ceremony.

He was named as a member of the Congress Working Committee.

A party statement said that Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge appointed Siddaramaiah as member of the Congress Working Committee with immediate effect.