‘Mediocre in studies, naughty… but had qualities of leader’: Shivakumar's teacher recalls ahead of Karnataka CM oath

Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony of DK Shivakumar as Karnataka Chief Minister, his school teacher, Parvathi, on Tuesday recalled that he was a naughty student who was mediocre in studies but possessed all the qualities of a leader. Parvathi expressed pride in seeing her former student rise to the highest political office in the state through his "own hard work" (ANI screengrab/PTI)

“I taught DK Shivakumar from Class 5 to 7, and taught him Science and English. He was excellent at sports and very good at extracurricular activities. He was mediocre in his studies. He was very naughty and mischievous,” she said.

She added, “He had all the requisite qualities of a leader. Leadership qualities were embedded in his blood. He was always looking at life to become a leader... He was the sports leader of the school. He was also trying to be the class leader, though he was not academically good at studies; he was trying to dominate the class.”

She told news agency ANI that Shivakumar actively participated in extracurricular activities such as debates, elocution, dance and drama.

She expressed pride in seeing her former student rise to the highest political office in the state through his "own hard work".

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"I am so jubilant that we could make a King of the State. The highest post in a state is that of the Chief Minister and he has risen to it with his own hard work," she added.