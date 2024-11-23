Yavatmal Election 2024 Results Live: The Election Commission is announcing results for Wani, Ralegaon, Yavatmal, Digras, Arni, Pusad, Umarkhed seats in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra today. These assembly constituencies are part of the 288 seats in Maharashtra for which the vote count is being revealed today, along with the outcome in 81 seats in Jharkhand. Maharashtra has been in a state of political flux since the last assembly elections in 2019, marked by significant splits in key parties, including the Shiv Sena in 2022 and the NCP in 2023. These developments led to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and the rise of the Mahayuti government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde....Read More

In the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP contested 149 seats, Shiv Sena 81 seats, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP fielded candidates in 59 constituencies. In the opposition's MVA alliance, the Congress fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (SP) put up 86 candidates.

Parties like Bahujan Samaj Party and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), also contested, with BSP fielding 237 candidates and AIMIM putting up 17 candidates.

The MVA combine had performed well in this year’s Lok Sabha polls by securing 30 out of 48 seats in the state.