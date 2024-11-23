Ajit Pawar leads in Baramati against nephew, show early trends

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar secured an early lead in the Baramati assembly seat against his nephew Yugendra Pawar of the NCP(SP), early trends of counting in the Maharashtra assembly election showed. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar addressing a public meeting. (ANI)

Ajit Pawar is contesting the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections from the Baramati constituency and seeking an eighth term in the Pawar family stronghold against his nephew. Voting for the Maharashtra Assembly election took place on November 20 while the counting of votes is happening today, November 23.

Ajit Pawar is the current the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, a position he has held multiple times during his political career. He has also served as the Minister for Finance and Minister for Water Resources in various state governments. Ajit Pawar holds two notable records in Indian politics - he has served as deputy chief minister (DCM) of Maharashtra five times and he also holds the record for the shortest stint as DCM, lasting only three days in December 2019 during a political controversy surrounding a coalition government that was dissolved after a Supreme Court-ordered floor test. He later returned to the NCP only to split the party in July 2023 and become the deputy chief minister again.

Ajit Pawar up against nephew

Having represented the Baramati constituency for seven terms, Ajit Pawar hopes to secure another term against his top rival in the seat, his nephew Yugendra Pawar who is part of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction. Yugendra Pawar is the son of Ajit Pawar's brother Shrinivas Pawar.

Yugendra Pawar, 32, is making his electoral debut, with family patriarch Sharad Pawar on his side.

Yugendra Pawar is the Treasurer of Vidya Pratishtan, educational institute founded by Sharad Pawar and also heads the Baramati Taluka Kustigir Parishad. His profession in government records is mentioned as agriculturist and business.

Yugendra Pawar did his schooling in Mumbai and Pune and later went abroad for higher education studying Finance and Insurance from North Eastern University in Boston, according to an Indian Express report. Yugvendra Pawar later joined business of his father, which is into logistics, automobile dealerships, agricultural industries, security services and real estate.

Baramati, located in Pune district and considered a stronghold for the Pawar family, is one of thw 288 constituencies of Maharashtra Assembly. Baramati is a General category seat.