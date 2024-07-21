Sule seeks funds for Baramati constituency at DPDC meet

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule sought funds for Baramati constituency at the District Planning and Development Committee (DPDC) meeting called by deputy chief minister and Pune guardian minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday. Sule said that more funds were allocated to Maval area and demanded equal distribution to all areas. (HT PHOTO)

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, MPs, MLAs and members of the committee attended the meet.

NCP MLA Sunil Shelke said that Baramati has received more funds in the past and a heated discussion took place before Ajit Pawar interfered and said, “As per the law, only panel members can put their views at the DPDC meeting. As I am the guardian minister since many years, I allowed MPs and MLAs to attend the meeting.”

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Sule said, “I demanded equal funds for all constituencies. Shelke should have placed his stand before the guardian minister instead of arguing with me.”

On Ajit’s statement that invited members cannot speak at the meet, the Baramati MP said, “I must need to read the general resolution to better understand the rules as I used to put my say at previous meetings. After all, we are voicing citizens’ concerns.”

Ajit said, “At the DPDC meeting held under my presidentship, I have suggested elected representatives to suggest works that are not covered under MLA and MP funds. The Maharashtra government has announced Ladki Bahin Yojana under which women will get ₹1,500 per month and the initiative will require ₹3,500 crore funds. Plans worth ₹1,256 crore were cleared by the committee members at the meeting.”