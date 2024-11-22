Court orders Ajit Pawar to remain present on Dec 16 in voter threatening case

The court of judicial magistrate first class D P Pujari in its order dated November 19 has issued process against Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar for an offence punishable under section 171 F of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in a private case lodged against him by former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Suresh Khopade. Khopade has alleged that Pawar threatened Malwadi villagers in Baramati to vote for his cousin Supriya Sule else their water supply would be cut off. The court has ordered Pawar to remain present before it on December 16. A private case was lodged against Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar by former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Suresh Khopade. (HT FILE)

The order states: “In the present case from the report of the police officer filed as per provision laid down in section 202 of the Criminal Procedure Code (exh. 32), it comes to know that witnesses who were present at the time of the alleged incident and at the alleged place denied the incident. However, witnesses namely Pradip Pralhad Gurav and Sangram Janardan Jagtap have stated before the police officer as per the statement made by them in front of the court. In addition, the investigation officer failed to get material evidence on record namely voice examination of alleged video-audio clip. In such a situation, much importance cannot be given to the report filed by the investigation officer.”

The order states: “I have gone through the electronic evidence namely video clip produced by the complainant through CD. Upon minute scrutiny of all evidence provided by the complainant, it comes to know that there are sufficient grounds to take cognisance of the allegations made by the complainant. Hence for the sake of justice, I pass the following order.”

The order further states: “Issue process against the accused for the offence punishable under section 171 F of the IPC in view of the provision laid down in section 204 of the Criminal Procedure Code returnable on December 16, 2024.” Advocate Sumesh Nagulpelli and advocate Ravindra Bhavar represented Khopade in court.