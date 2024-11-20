Ajit Pawar says 'it's Supriya Sule's voice; 'jhoot hain, jhoot hain…', she replies on 'bitcoin scam’ allegations

A major controversy unfolded on the polling day in Maharashtra as allegations by former IPS officer Ravindranath Patil, accusing NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule and Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole of using Bitcoin scam proceeds to fund elections escalated into a full-blown political battle. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule.(File)

Supriya Sule on Wednesday categorically denied the charges, labeling them as baseless. Speaking to ANI, she said, “I have filed a defamation case, and a criminal case. I am ready to answer his (Sudhanshu Trivedi) five questions anywhere, anytime, on any platform. These allegations are entirely false and fabricated.” Follow Maharashtra voting LIVE updates.

Adding fuel to the controversy, Supriya Sule's cousin and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar claimed earlier in the day that he recognised Sule’s voice in the purported audio clips presented as evidence by Ravindra Patil. He pledged a thorough investigation into the matter.

"From the tone in the audio clips, I can identify the voices. One of them is my sister, and the other is someone I have worked with extensively. An inquiry will be conducted, and the truth will emerge," Ajit Pawar said during an interaction with the media.

Reacting to Ajit Pawar’s remarks, Supriya Sule dismissed his claims, quipping, “He is Ajit Pawar; he can say anything. ‘Ram Krishna Hari.’”

Meanwhile, Sule and her family cast their votes at a polling station in Baramati, projecting confidence amid the allegations.

‘Baseless allegations’



On Tuesday, Sule responded to allegations of her involvement in the “bitcoin scam” linked to the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Sule said she was prepared to engage in a public discussion with any BJP representative at a time and place of their choosing.

"I deny all the allegations levelled against me by Sudhanshu Trivedi. All this is conjecture and innuendo, and I am ready for a debate with any representative of the bjp at a time and date of their choice, in a public forum," Sule posted on X.

Ravindranath Patil on Tuesday levelled serious allegations against the Baramati MP and Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole.

Ravindranath Patil alleged that the two misappropriated bitcoins from 2018 cryptocurrency fraud case and used the same to fund Maharashtra assembly poll.

Soon after Patil's allegation, the BJP quickly latched onto the allegation, releasing purported voice notes, which they claim involve Supriya Sule and Nana Patole in a conspiracy to encash Bitcoins to influence the electoral process.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi claimed that the development has "unmasked" the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and sought replies from the Congress and Sule.

Sule, however, said that these were “familiar tactics of spreading false information to manipulate the righteous voters” the night before election.

She also sent a complaint to Election Commission of India and Maharashtra cyber crime department against what she called the fake allegations made of bitcoin misappropriation. Her complaint targets Patil and Gaurav Mehta, who was witness in the 2018 case.

The Baramati MP also said that her lawyers will issue a criminal and civil defamation notice against Sudhanshu Trivedi.

“It’s appalling that such baseless allegations are made by Mr Sudhanshu Trivedi, yet not surprising as it’s a clear case of spreading false information, the night before elections. My lawyer will be issuing a criminal & civil defamation notice against Sudhanshu Trivedi for making outrightly false allegations with an intent to deceive the public at large,” Sule wrote on X.