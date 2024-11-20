Sule files complaint with EC against former IPS officer over crypto misappropriation claims

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader and Baramati Member of Parliament (MP) Supriya Sule has denied allegations made by former IPS officer Ravindranath Patil that she along with Congress leader Nana Patole misappropriated bitcoins from 2018 cryptocurrency fraud case and used the same to fund Maharashtra assembly polls. Earlier in the day on Tuesday, Patil alleged that former Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta, and the then deputy commissioner of police at cyber cell Bhagyashri Navtake were involved in misappropriation of bitcoins. (HT PHOTO)

Earlier in the day on Tuesday, Patil alleged that former Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta, and the then deputy commissioner of police at cyber cell Bhagyashri Navtake were involved in misappropriation of bitcoins, which were being used by Sule and Patole to fund the Maharashtra polls.

After allegations by Patil, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said, “This is a very serious allegation. Facts have come to light which are exposing the true face of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) bit by bit. In my opinion, it is posing a serious question on how a free and fair election is being conducted.”

Sule called it “familiar tactics of spreading false information to manipulate the righteous voters” the night before election.

Sule also sent a complaint to Election Commission of India and Maharashtra cyber crime department against what she called the fake allegations made of bitcoin misappropriation. Her complaint targets Patil and Gaurav Mehta, who was witness in the 2018 case.

“The intent and mala fide actors behind it are amply evident, condemn worthy that such practices are taking place in a healthy democracy guided by the Constitution of India,” she said.