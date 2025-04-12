‘Years, not months’, 26/11 Tahawwur Rana told by legal team on trial duration: Report

Mumbai 26/11 attacks accused Tahawwur Rana was reportedly told by his counsel on Thursday night that his trial, even a fast one, could take at least 5-10 years since even filing a chargesheet could take a year in the complex case. Tahwwur Rana was remanded to NIA custody after arriving in India on Thursday.(NIA handout via AFP)

The co-conspirator of the 26/11 attacks was extradited from the US and arrived in India on Thursday, after which his counsel advised him on his rights.

Tahawwur Rana was asking about the India legal system and inquired if he could “plead the Fifth," invoking the Fifth Amendment of the US constitution that prevents self-incrimination, sources cited in a Times of India report said. Tahawwur Rana was told that he could not, although India also had equivalent laws as well, the sources said.

A flicker of concern crossed Tahawwur Rana’s face as his legal team gave a no for an answer to whether his trial could conclude within a year.

Tahawwur Rana in NIA custody

Tahawwur Rana's counsels Lakshya Dheer and Piyush Sachdeva accompanied for his hearing at an NIA court of special judge Chander Jit Singh on Thursday.

The former Pakistani Army officer claimed that he was innocent and did not require extradition as he had already served 10 years in jail before his acquittal in a US district court trial.

The court remanded Rana to NIA custody for 18 days and stipulated that he be allowed to confer with his counsel every alternate day. However Tahawwur Rana would have to seek legal aid under the supervision of the NIA.

The 64-year-old was extradited from the US after the US Supreme Court rejected his final appeal. He is accused of aiding co-conspirator David Coleman Headley for orchestrating the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks that killed 166 people.

Rana will be only the second person to stand trial in India for the deadly 2008 attacks. Rana was first arrested by US authorities on October 18, 2009, two weeks after Headley was held.