Yediyurappa booked after woman accuses him of sexually assaulting her minor daughter

Former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, 81, was on Friday booked under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after a woman lodged a complaint alleging the veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader sexually assaulted her 17-year-old daughter on February 2. Former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa. (PTI)

Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara said the complaint was lodged on Thursday night. “After examining the details, police have registered a case. Until the investigation is done, I cannot comment on the details... She [the woman] typed the complaint and gave it to the police. They will probe.”

Yediyurappa vowed to deal with the matter legally. “I have come to know that a complaint has been filed against me by a woman. It must have been about a month back that they used to visit but I did not pay attention. But one day, when I was told they were crying, I called them and asked what happened.”

Yediyurappa added he was told that they had been wronged. “I then called the police commissioner [B] Dayananda and asked him to hear them out...But then she started talking against me then and there. I thought she was unwell and asked the police commissioner to investigate.”

Yediyurappa said this has now been twisted and a First Information Report has been filed. “We will do what is legally required. I did not think helping someone would result in this. I had even given some money to them,” he said.

A police officer said the case has been registered under Section 8 of POCSO (sexual assault) and the Indian Penal Code’s Section 354A (sexual harassment).