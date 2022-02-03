Yellow alert for heavy snowfall in Himachal, extreme cold in next 48 hours: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, warning of heavy snowfall in higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh. The alert includes popular tourist destinations like Chamba, Spiti, Kullu and Shimla.

“The duration of snowfall was longer in comparison to previous years. The coming (next) 48 hours will be extremely cold with heavy snowfall,” Surender Paul, the head of the IMD regional office in Himachal Pradesh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Several parts of North India have been experiencing cols wave like conditions, but the temperature has increased marginally in the last few days.

The IMD had said in its forecast on Monday that most parts of the country will experience below normal temperature in February, while Punjab and Haryana are expected to get above normal rainfall.

"Below normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country except along the eastern and southwestern coastal areas of peninsular India where it is likely to be normal to above normal," the weather department said in its outlook for February.

It said that weak La Nina conditions are currently prevailing over the equatorial Pacific region.

The La Nina weather phenomenon is associated with harsh winter conditions.

Meanwhile, national capital Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 23.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal on Wednesday. The IMD has forecast thunderstorm with rain for Delhi on Thursday.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'very poor' category as the 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 319 at 4pm on Wednesday.

The IMD has adopted a new strategy for issuing monthly and seasonal outlooks of rainfall and temperature over the country.

The new strategy is based on the newly developed Multi-Model Ensemble (MME) based forecasting system.

The MME approach uses the coupled global climate models (CGCMs) from different global climate prediction and research centers including IMD/MoES Monsoon Mission Climate Forecast System (MMCFS) model.