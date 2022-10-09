Yellow alert for parts of Maharashtra, rain continues to lash Delhi | Top 5

Several parts of Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are expected to witness "heavy to very heavy" downpour on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said in its bulletin. Rain continued to bring down the temperature in the national capital late Friday night and on Saturday, elevating the air quality to the "good" category. Meanwhile, several areas in Mumbai faced waterlogging due to heavy downpour.

Here's the latest weather forecast by IMD:

1. A "yellow alert" - which indicates bad weather - has been issued by the weather office for central Maharashtra region, Marathwada and Konkan for the next three to four days. Thundershowers `with isolated heavy rainfall' are expected in almost the entire state, a scientist at IMD Mumbai said.

2. In Delhi, heavy rain continues to lash the city for second straight day. But the intensity may be much less, the IMD bulletin stated. “All 12 stations in Delhi received rainfall today. Moderate rainfall to continue till tomorrow. No warning was issued. Likely to reduce tomorrow, the sky will remain cloudy," said the weather department on Saturday. On Monday, the intensity is set to reduce further.

3. The weather forecaster predicted light to moderate spells over Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Matanhail, Jhajjar in the national capital region.

4. The IMD has also issued an "orange alert" in several states. “Thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh during October 8–10; West Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan on October 8, 9; Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on October 8 and East Madhya Pradesh on October 11,” the bulletin read.

5. The downpour is also likely to continue in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Marathwada for the next 24 hours, while it may continue till Tuesday in Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Several parts of Karnataka and Kerala will also witness rainfall for the next 24 hours at least, the IMD further added.

(With agency inputs)