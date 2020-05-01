e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 01, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Yes Bank fraud case: Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhawan send to CBI custody till May 8

Yes Bank fraud case: Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhawan send to CBI custody till May 8

The federal agency, which had filed a first information report (FIR) against the Wadhawan brothers, had arrested the brothers on April 26 and the two have been in custody since then.

india Updated: May 01, 2020 14:24 IST
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan outside CBI headquarters in Bandra-Kurla Complex.
Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan outside CBI headquarters in Bandra-Kurla Complex.(HT file photo)
         

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Friday extended the custody of Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan, promoters of Diwan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) arrested in connection with Yes Bank fraud case, till May 8.

The federal agency, which had filed a first information report (FIR) against the Wadhawan brothers, had arrested the brothers on April 26 and the two have been in custody since then.

CBI had alleged that Yes Bank had invested Rs 3700 crore in short-term debentures in DHFL, which has not been redeemed till date, for which the Wadhawans had paid a kickback of Rs 600 crore to Rana Kapoor, the former chief executive and managing director of the private lender, in form of a loan to DoIT Urban Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd.

It is a company registered in the name of Kapoor’s daughters.

CBI officials produced the Wadhawan brothers before the court and sought further custody for a period of seven days claiming that they needed to probe the role of other directors in DHFL and also of other Yes Bank officials.

The agency is looking at the role played by the other accused in the fraud and are investigating if any kickbacks were received by DHFL or Yes Bank employees. These employees will be asked to join the probe once the Covid-19 lockdown is lifted, said CBI sources.

The court after considering the seriousness of the case extended the CBI custody of the two brothers to facilitate the agency in further investigation.

tags
top news
PM Modi meets ministers to firm up lockdown-exit strategy
PM Modi meets ministers to firm up lockdown-exit strategy
Pakistan leans on China to remove its terrorists from UNSC sanctions list
Pakistan leans on China to remove its terrorists from UNSC sanctions list
All metro cities under Covid-19 red zones in revised list released by Centre
All metro cities under Covid-19 red zones in revised list released by Centre
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
LIVE: Fiscal injection for migrant workers need of the hour, says Congress
LIVE: Fiscal injection for migrant workers need of the hour, says Congress
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
Yamaha reveals new BW’S 125 adventure scooter. Details here
Yamaha reveals new BW’S 125 adventure scooter. Details here
‘Seen proof of Covid-19 link with Wuhan lab’: Donald Trump slams China
‘Seen proof of Covid-19 link with Wuhan lab’: Donald Trump slams China
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper