Home / India News / Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor moves bail plea in Delhi HC
india news

Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor moves bail plea in Delhi HC

The bail petition is listed for hearing before the bench of Justice MK Ohri on Wednesday.
Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor.(Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)
Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor.(Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 09:26 PM IST
Copy Link
ANI | , New Delhi

Former managing director and Chief executive officer ( CEO) of Yes Bank Rana Kapoor on Tuesday moved a bail petition to Delhi High Court in a 466.51-crore money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The bail petition is listed for hearing before the bench of Justice MK Ohri on Wednesday.

Last month, the trial court had denied granting bail to Kapoor. The same court earlier had also rejected the bail petition of businessman Gautam Thapar, promoter of Avantha Group.

Thapar was apprehended by the ED in August last year and is currently in judicial custody.

The trial court in October last year, took cognizance of ED chargesheet (Prosecution Complaint) filed against Avantha group promoter Gautam Thapar involving Yes Bank's Rana Kapoor and several employees in connection with the money laundering case.

Court had said, "Hereby take cognizance of offence as there are sufficient grounds to proceed against the accused persons arraigned in the present complaint."

According to the ED, an FIR was registered against Gautam Thapar, Avantha Realty Ltd, Oyster Buildwell Pvt Ltd and others alleging criminal breach of trust, cheating, criminal conspiracy and forgery for diversion or misappropriation of public money during the period 2017 to 2019.

Earlier, ED had told the Delhi Court that "Investigation revealed that approximately 500.11 crores proceeds of crime, were laundered through Oyster Buildwell Pvt Ltd (OBPL), Jhabua Power Limited (JPL), Jhabua Power Investment Ltd. (JPIL), Avantha Power and Infrastructure Ltd (APIL), Avantha Realty Ltd (ARL), etc which are being controlled and beneficially owned directly or indirectly by Gautam Thapar.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
yes bank enforcement directorate bail delhi hc order + 2 more
Close Story
Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out