'Yes, development slowed down when...': PM Modi's dig at MVA in Mumbai; praise for Shinde-Fadnavis duo

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched several development projects and transfer benefits under PM-SVANidhi in Mumbai, he took a veiled dig at the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi government as he said the development work of the double-engine government got stalled in between.

"This is the first time after the Independence that India is dreaming big. Otherwise, India spent a lot of time discussing poverty and seeking help from others. Now is the time when the world too has confidence in India's big dreams," PM Modi said. adding that Eknath Shinde told him about his experience at Davos. "Everywhere this is the emotion for India now," PM Modi added.

In the coming 25 years, many cities in Maharashtra will add speed to India's development, PM Modi said. "That's why Mumbai needs to be prepared for the future. Till 2014. Mumbai Metro was 10-11km. But the moment you brought the double-engine government, the speed increased," PM Modi said. "Work is going on a mission mode to expand the network of the Indian Railways. Mumbai locals will also benefit from it. The double-engine government wants to ensure that every people get the amenities that were beyond their reach a few years ago. That is why we are developing railway stations like airports," PM Modi added.

As PM Modi launched the Mumbai Metro line, he said this will help in the development of the suburban areas surrounding Mumbai. Referring to the Dharavi redevelopment, PM Modi also made a strong pitch for upcoming civic election as he said progress can't happen in Mumbai unless the local administration is willing to make that progress. "There is no dearth of money for Mumbai, but that money should be utilised without corruption," PM Modi said.

