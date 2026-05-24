New Delhi, Yoga has emerged as one of India's most powerful instruments of cultural outreach and global soft power, while also becoming a central pillar of preventive healthcare in the fight against lifestyle diseases, Ayush Ministry Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said.

Yoga becoming global soft power tool, key to preventive healthcare: Ayush secretary

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Ahead of the International Day of Yoga on June 21, Kotecha told PTI in an exclusive interview that yoga is increasingly being recognised not merely as a traditional wellness practice, but as a scientifically supported public health intervention integrated into healthcare systems, educational institutions, workplaces, and digital platforms worldwide.

"Yoga has emerged as one of India's most powerful instruments of cultural outreach and global soft power," he said.

"Its acceptance in over 190 countries reflects its universal relevance beyond geography, language, and culture. In the coming decade, yoga is expected to play a greater role in promoting preventive healthcare, mental wellness, and holistic living globally," he added.

Kotecha said India's diplomatic missions and international collaborations have helped strengthen yoga's role in fostering people-to-people ties and contributing to global well-being.

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{{^usCountry}} "India sees yoga not only as a cultural heritage, but also as a practical and inclusive approach to healthier societies worldwide," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "India sees yoga not only as a cultural heritage, but also as a practical and inclusive approach to healthier societies worldwide," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Highlighting the rising burden of non-communicable diseases , stress-related illnesses, and mental health disorders, Kotecha said the ministry is working to shift healthcare from a treatment-driven system to a prevention-focused model with yoga playing a central role. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting the rising burden of non-communicable diseases , stress-related illnesses, and mental health disorders, Kotecha said the ministry is working to shift healthcare from a treatment-driven system to a prevention-focused model with yoga playing a central role. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "In response to the increasing burden of lifestyle diseases, the ministry is working to reposition healthcare from a treatment-based model to a prevention-focused approach, with yoga at its core," the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "In response to the increasing burden of lifestyle diseases, the ministry is working to reposition healthcare from a treatment-based model to a prevention-focused approach, with yoga at its core," the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As part of this strategy, the ministry has introduced a comprehensive "Yoga Protocol for Non-Communicable Diseases and Target Groups", based on scientific evidence and clinical research. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As part of this strategy, the ministry has introduced a comprehensive "Yoga Protocol for Non-Communicable Diseases and Target Groups", based on scientific evidence and clinical research. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The protocols include structured modules comprising asanas, pranayama, meditation, and relaxation techniques tailored for specific health conditions and age groups. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The protocols include structured modules comprising asanas, pranayama, meditation, and relaxation techniques tailored for specific health conditions and age groups. {{/usCountry}}

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He said the initiative follows a lifecycle-based approach, with specialised yoga modules designed for children, adolescents, women, pregnant mothers, and senior citizens.

"We have developed targeted yoga modules for different stages of life to ensure Yoga remains relevant across age groups, including geriatric care and mental wellness," the official said.

Emphasising that the ministry wants yoga to evolve into a sustained public movement rather than remain limited to an annual observance, Kotecha said the government is promoting a "Yoga 365" approach to encourage daily practice.

"Through the 'Yoga 365' approach, we are promoting regular Yoga practice in schools, colleges, workplaces, villages, and community institutions," he said.

Grassroots outreach is being strengthened through Panchayats, wellness centres, youth organisations, NGOs, and certified yoga volunteers. At the same time, digital platforms, awareness campaigns, and community-led initiatives are helping deepen participation across age groups, Kotecha said.

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"Our emphasis is not only on increasing participation numbers, but also on encouraging long-term behavioural change and preventive healthcare through daily Yoga practice," he added.

The official said the ministry is also exploring digital platforms and AI-enabled wellness tools to make yoga more accessible, personalised, and data-driven in the coming years.

On measuring Yoga's public health impact more than a decade after the United Nations recognised International Day of Yoga in 2014, he said the ministry tracks indicators such as participation levels, institutional adoption, research output, healthcare integration and health outcomes linked to lifestyle disorders and mental wellness.

Research studies conducted by institutions, including the Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy, have shown positive outcomes of yoga in stress reduction, diabetes management, cardiovascular health, and overall well-being, he said.

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"Over the next five years, the ministry aims to deepen yoga's integration into preventive healthcare, strengthen scientific research, expand access to certified Yoga professionals, and encourage sustained daily practice through initiatives like 'Yoga 365'," Kotecha said.

With the rapid expansion of yoga institutes and instructors across the country and abroad, the secretary said ensuring standardisation and quality control remains a priority.

The Yoga Certification Board has developed structured certification systems for yoga instructors, trainers, and therapists based on competency standards and assessment protocols, he said.

"The certification framework is aimed at maintaining authenticity, safety, and professional quality in yoga training and practice," he said, adding that the ministry is also promoting curriculum standardisation, faculty training, and accreditation of yoga institutions.

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Yoga has also become an important component of preventive healthcare under the Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres initiative, Kotecha said.

According to him, many centres are conducting regular yoga sessions, wellness activities, and awareness campaigns focusing on lifestyle disorders, stress management, and healthy living.

"This integration has increased awareness about preventive healthcare and encouraged greater community participation in wellness activities," he said.

The secretary highlighted the growing role of digital technology in expanding yoga outreach, especially after the Covid pandemic accelerated online wellness adoption.

Digital platforms such as the Namaste Yoga App are providing guided sessions, Common Yoga Protocols, instructional videos, and wellness resources accessible from anywhere, he said.

"Digital outreach has significantly improved accessibility, particularly among youth, working professionals, and international audiences," Kotecha said.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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