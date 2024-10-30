Yogi Adityanath at Deepotsav: 'Kashi, Mathura must shine like Ayodhya'

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday participated in the grand Deepotsav event in Ayodhya and said 'Kashi and Mathura' must also shine like the holy city. Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath greets artists dressed as Lord Rama, Lord Lakshmana and Goddess Sita.(PTI)

He further said that Ayodhya is the proof of the"double-engine government delivering on its promise".

Referring to the inauguration of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya earlier this year, Yogi Adityanath said Lord Ram is in his abode on Diwali after a gap of 500 years.

"This is a historic first as after 500 years, Lord Ram is now in his abode in Ayodhya for Diwali," he said.

In 2019, the Supreme Court ended the decades-long temple-mosque dispute as it granted the disputed plot of land to the Hindu side for the construction of the Ram Temple. It also ordered the government to provide a separate plot of land to the Muslim side in Ayodhya for the construction of a grand mosque.

"This is just the beginning and this beginning has to reach its logical conclusion. So by 2047, when the country celebrates 100 years of its independence, Kashi and Mathura must also shine like Ayodhya," he said.

In Varanasi, a protracted court battle is underway for the resolution of the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi temple mosque row. A similar court case is also underway over the Krishna Janm Bhoomi and the Shahi Eidgah mosque dispute in Mathura.

Yogi Adityanath said the "double engine government has delivered on its promise (construction of Ram temple)".

"Remember, this 'agnipariksha' of Maa Sita should not happen again and again. We have to come out of this (bane)... The people of Ayodhya must come forward once again (for this). This is why we are here today for this grand celebration," the CM said.

"Just like mafias, these barriers would also be eliminated," he added.

The consecration ceremony was spearheaded by the temple trust in close coordination with the BJP-led UP government. Thousands of celebrities, actors, business leaders had attended the grand event.

"On January 22 this year, after 500 years of wait, Lord Ram Lalla was once again enshrined at his birthplace, sending a message to the oppressed and troubled world that one should never stray from their path as this approach would surely lead to success," the CM said.

He said this was a moment to remember all those souls who had dedicated their lives to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

"I bow to all those saints on this occasion, and to the martyrs”, around 3,50,000 in number,” who laid down their lives with one wish as they left this world: that, no matter the cost, even at the price of their sacrifice, a temple for Lord Ram must be built on the soil of Ayodhya," Yogi Adityanath added.

With inputs from PTI