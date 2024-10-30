Ayodhya Deepotsav: Who's attending and what’s happening today? Details here

Preparations for Deepotsav in Ayodhya began on Wednesday with a vibrant procession showcasing over a dozen tableaux that depicted scenes from the Ramayana. A street decorated ahead of Ayodhya Deepotsav celebrations, in Ayodhya on Tuesday.(PTI)

This year’s celebration holds special significance as it marks the eighth edition of the event and the first Diwali since the consecration of the Ram Temple in January.

The tableaux procession along the Ram Path came alive with performances by classical dancers from across the country, enchanting the audience as locals showered the performers with vibrant flower petals, creating a colourful and festive atmosphere.

“We are representing the culture of our state and are feeling blessed,” said Sakshi, a participant from Jammu and Kashmir.

Vishal Sharma, another participant from the union territory expressed gratitude for being part of the first Diwali celebration following the temple’s consecration.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Union culture and tourism minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, along with several other ministers from the state and Centre, are set to attend the event later today.

What makes this year’s Deepotsav special? Here are all the details:

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to create a new world record this year by illuminating the banks of the Saryu River with over 28 lakh diyas later this evening, transforming the landscape into a breathtaking spectacle of light. The Deepotsav will showcase performances by artists from Myanmar, Nepal, Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia and Indonesia along with a staging of Ram Lila from Uttarakhand. During the aarti of the festival today, a new record will be attempted as over 1,100 people gather to perform the largest aarti together at Saryu Ghat. Over 30,000 volunteers will assist with the world record attempt, positioned across 55 ghats in Ayodhya. Areas such as New Ghat, Old Ghat, and Bhajan Sandhya will host this grand event. The government has arranged to accommodate approximately 5,000 to 6,000 people at the ghats, and forty jumbo LED screens have been installed to broadcast the event live. Volunteers will assist with the world record attempt, positioned across 55 ghats in Ayodhya. The grand event will take place in areas such as New Ghat, Old Ghat, and Bhajan Sandhya, among others. The Uttar Pradesh government has also launched 'Ek Diya Ram ke Naam,' a virtual initiative available through the Divya Ayodhya app. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has invited everyone to join the grand event and witness the record-breaking display of diyas. A 30-member team led by Guinness World Records consultant Nischal Barot has begun counting the diyas across the 55 ghats of the Saryu River using drones. To ensure safety, approximately 10,000 security personnel including undercover officers have been deployed, with 17 key routes leading to Ram Ki Paidi restricted to pass holders only.

