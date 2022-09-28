Yogi Adityanath hails PFI ban: ‘This is new India, individuals posing threat…’

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday welcomed the ban on Popular Front of India (PFI) and called it a 'commendable and welcomed' move by the central government. He said the ban on PFI and affiliated organisations - which he claimed had participated in 'anti-national' activities - represented a "'New India', where terrorists, criminals, organisations and individuals who pose a threat to the unity and integrity of the nation and the security are not acceptable."

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai also welcomed the centre's ban and called it a message for all anti-national groups. Earlier the BJP government in the state had told the Supreme Court that petitioners who challenged its hijab ban had been influenced by the PFI.

Meanwhile, the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council (AISSC) chairman said everyone should show patience and see if the action succeeds in curbing extremism.

The centre on Wednesday declared the PFI and its associates, affiliates or fronts as 'unlawful associations' with immediate effect for a period of five years.

This was after two rounds of national raids on PFI offices and leaders in connection with the funding of terrorist activities. The union home ministry said the PFI had been found to be involved in 'several criminal and terror cases and shows sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority of the country with funds and ideological support from outside, it has become a major threat to the internal security of the country'.

