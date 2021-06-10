Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Yogi Adityanath in Delhi for 2-day visit to meet PM Modi, Amit Shah
india news

Yogi Adityanath in Delhi for 2-day visit to meet PM Modi, Amit Shah

The meeting comes in the backdrop of speculation that the BJP central leadership has concerns over the UP government‘s handling of the Covid-19 crisis
By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 02:20 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is in Delhi for a two-day visit to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said a person in the know of the development.

While his meeting with Shah is expected to take place on Thursday, the UP chief minister will meet Modi on Friday morning.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of speculation that the BJP central leadership has concerns over the UP government‘s handling of the Covid-19 crisis.

Also Read | Covid still around, Yogi warns against laxity as UP lifts curbs

There are also reports of friction within the state unit which were escalated to the Centre. BJP general secretary organisation BL Santhosh was in Uttar Pradesh earlier this month to meet party leaders and ministers to hear their concerns as the state prepares for the 2022 assembly elections.

The central leadership has, however, ruled out any change in state leadership, throwing their weight behind the Yogi Adityanath administration. The central leadership had also ruled out any change in the organisational structure of the party and said any change to the council of ministers would be carried out following consultation with the chief minister.

Following his UP visit, Santhosh had praised the UP government’s efforts during the pandemic. In two tweets, he said the UP administration, within a period of five weeks, reduced the daily case count by 93%. He also praised the decision to vaccinate parents of children below 12 years of age, calling it a wise move considering speculation that if the pandemic’s third wave hits it may affect children more.

