Covid still around, Yogi warns against laxity as UP lifts curbs

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said although cases of coronavirus had come down, any laxity could again lead to a surge.

Insisting that the people need to act more responsibly, the CM said, “Masks, sanitisation and social distancing should be part of daily routine and the people should not move out of home unnecessarily.”

He asked the police to remain active and ensure that there are no gatherings.

Yogi gave these directives while reviewing the Covid-19 situation at a meeting with Team-9 here.

He said the Covid-19 situation was under control in all the districts.

The positivity rate has come down to 0.3% while the recovery rate is 98% in the state. As many as 12,959 corona patients were undergoing treatment while 709 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in the state in past 24 hours, he said.

He said 1706 patients have been discharged from hospitals following their recovery during this period. In all 16.66 lakh persons have recovered, he said.

He said the state government’s trace, test and treat policy was showing satisfactory results.

He said 2,89,809 tests, including 1,29,000 via RTPCR, were conducted in UP in past 24 hours.

Claiming that the UP had conducted highest number of Covid-19 tests, the CM said 5.21 crore samples had been tested so far.

On vaccination, the CM said 4,30,617 persons got vaccine in the past 24 hours. He said these included 2,29,994 persons in the 18–45-year age group.

He said so far 2,11,50258 doses of vaccine had been given.

He also directed officials to ensure protection against waterborne diseases like encephalitis that may spread during the monsoon.

He claimed that demand and supply of oxygen has come back to normal following improvement in the Covid-19 situation.

However, preparations were being made to meet any eventuality in future, he said.

He said complaints received from patients and their family members about private hospitals should be looked into and action be taken against those found guilty.

He also directed for review of system of setting up of containment zones.

The chief minister said that efforts were being made to provide assistance to economically weaker sections. He said free ration was being provided to 15 crore persons.

Modernise dairy plants: CM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said an action plan should be worked out for modernization of dairy plants. He said new milk producer’s societies should be encouraged and efforts should be made to make them profitable.

He said procurement of wheat continued amid Covid-19 pandemic and wheat procured this year was double of last year’s procurement. He said payment was being made to farmers in 72 hours. He said technology should be used to alert people against lightening well in time.

He said chief minister’s helpline 1076 should be used to communicate with village pradhans and ward members. He said those who have lost a family member to Covid-19 should be contacted and a report about their needs and expectations be made available to chief minister’s office on daily basis.