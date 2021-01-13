IND USA
Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur for mahotsav, Makar Sankranti

Makar Sankranti is the main festival organised on the Gorakhnath temple premises.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 10:33 AM IST
CM Yogi Adityanath is on a three-day visit to the city and will also be participating in the closing programme of Gorakhpur Mahotsav.(HT Photo)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the ‘Makar Sankranti’ mela on the premises of the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur on Thursday. A spokesperson of the temple management committee said, the CM will follow the old tradition by offering the first khichdi to the Gorakhnath temple on January 14.

Thereafter, the khichdi sent by the Nepal king is offered to Guru Gorakhnath, said the spokesperson.

Makar Sankranti is the main festival organised on the temple premises. Devotees from across UP, Bihar, Nepal and other states throng the temple to offer khichdi to Guru Gorakhnath, he added.

The CM is on a three-day visit to the city and will also be participating in the closing programme of Gorakhpur Mahotsav on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, tourism and culture minister Neelkanth Tiwari inaugurated the Gorakhpur Mahotsav on Tuesday morning and said the state government is committed to development of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

“Gorakhpur is being developed as an eco-tourism destination. The state government has already launched 400 crore worth projects for development of Ayodhya,” he said.

