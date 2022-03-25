Yogi Adityanath Oath-taking LIVE Updates: PM Modi, Amit Shah to attend

Yogi Adityanath Oath-taking LIVE Updates: The Uttar Pradesh chief minister-designate will swear-in on Friday at a grand event for the second consecutive term. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, the team of ‘Kashmir Files’ will be in attendance. All chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states have been invited for the event, along with union ministers, industrialists, and ministers of other states. Anurag Thakur, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Narendra Singh Tomar, Dharmendra Pradhan, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Bhupendra Yadav, Mahendra Nath Pandey, Smriti Irani, Hardeep Singh Puri, Annapurna Yadav, and Shobha Karanjale are expected to attend the ceremony.

The grand oath-taking ceremony will be held at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday. Massive preparations were on-going since Thursday for the ceremony. A stage has been set up with a massive banner featuring PM Modi, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath. Reportedly, over 20,000 chairs have been placed on the turf.

The Uttar Pradesh-CM designate has personally called former UP chief ministers Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati for the oath-taking ceremony. Meanwhile, RLD's Jayant Chaudhary said that he has not been invited to the swearing-in ceremony.