Yogi Adityanath orders blankets, night shelter for poor as UP braves biting cold

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced a relief fund to the tune of ₹20 crore to ensure adequate arrangements for the poor, destitute, and homeless in the cold wave and inclement weather conditions sweeping the state for the past few days, reported the UNI news agency.

Taking to his official handle on the microblogging website Koo, the chief minister addressed the citizens of Uttar Pradesh and said that with winter approaching, instructions have been issued to local administrations to distribute blankets among the needy across the state and make proper arrangements for bonfires at public places.

“Winter is gradually upping its intensity,” posted Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of UP, from his handle on Koo. “Instructions have already been issued to the local administration to distribute blankets to the needy across the state and make proper arrangements for bonfires at public places. No shortage of funds will be allowed for this work. Take care of yourself and your loved ones!”

According to the UNI report, the amount of ₹20 crore has been allocated by the Yogi Adityanath government for lighting bonfires and distributing free blankets to the poor and the needy. Moreover, night shelters are also being established across the state, the government informed, adding that relief measures against cold weather are being rolled out in all the districts in pursuance of the instructions of the chief minister.