Yogi Adityanath orders land hunt for India’s biggest film city near Noida

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 10:11 IST

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday asked officials to find a suitable land to set up the country’s ‘biggest’ film city in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district including the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida, officials said.

The CM gave the directions during a meeting to review development projects in the Meerut division--comprising Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Baghpat and Gautam Buddha Nagar districts.

He held the review meeting through video conferencing and union minister of state for road transport and highways General VK Singh (retd) and UP minister of state for health Atul Garg participated in it along with several public representatives and senior officers.

“The CM, while addressing a review meeting, announced to set up the biggest and most beautiful film city of the country in Gautam Buddha Nagar. He instructed officials to search for a suitable land in or around Noida, Greater Noida or Yamuna Expressway and prepare an action plan,” an official statement said.

On the issue of builder-buyer conflict in Noida and Greater Noida, the CM asked to ensure the protection of consumers’ rights by all means and said as soon as a flat gets ready, its registry should be done.

The Delhi-Meerut expressway, Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut regional rapid transit system and the inner ring road in Meerut will ease the traffic, the CM said. He directed for completion of the ongoing Delhi-Meerut expressway project by the end of this year. He also asked for the completion of the entire Meerut Metro project by March 2025, including finishing the priority section between Sahibabad to Duhai (17-km-long) by March 2023.