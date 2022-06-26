Yogi Adityanath's chopper makes emergency landing in Varanasi after bird hit

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's helicopter made an emergency landing in Varanasi after a bird hit the chopper on Sunday. The incident took place as the helicopter left the Reserve Police Lines Ground in Varanasi for Lucknow.

Initial inputs suggest the chief minister came back to the circuit house. Now, he will leave for Lucknow by a state-run plane.

“A bird hit the CM's helicopter after it took off from here (Varanasi) for Lucknow, after which it had to land here,” news agency PTI quoted district magistrate Kaushalraj Sharma as saying.

The CM had come to Varanasi on Saturday and had paid obeisance at Kashi Vishwanath temple, besides reviewing development works and law and order. After a night's stay in Varanasi, he was leaving for Lucknow on Sunday morning.

Earlier on Saturday, Adityanath distributed online rural residential rights documents to 11 lakh families under the Swamitva scheme in Lucknow. At a function organised in the auditorium of Lok Bhawan, Adityanath distributed the documents and stressed on making a self-reliant state.

He said around 2.5 crore people residing in UP villages will get these certificates by October next year.

The CM said while 34 lakh people have already benefited from the scheme, a survey of land by drones in 1,10,300 revenue villages of the state will be completed by August, expediting the distribution of certificates to more people, an official release issued said.

Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching the Rural Residential Records scheme across the country two years ago, Adityanath said it will help strengthen rural economy and encourage villagers to become self-reliant in the long run.

(With inputs from PTI)

