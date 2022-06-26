Yogi: 2.5 crore to get Gharauni certificates by October 2023
Nearly 2.5 crore people residing in villages of Uttar Pradesh will get Gharauni certificates by October 2023, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Saturday. The Gharauni Scheme seeks to facilitate the transfer of ancestral lands and properties to their rightful owners.
Addressing a gathering, including government officials as well as beneficiaries of the Gharauni scheme, at an event organised to distribute Gharauni certificates to 11 lakh villagers, Yogi said that 34 lakh people have already benefitted from the scheme. A survey of lands by drones in 1,10,300 revenue villages of the state would be completed by August this year, expediting the distribution of certificates to more people.
According to the CM, 100% population of the Jalaun district has got Gharauni certificates.
Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching the rural residential records (RRR) scheme across the country in April 2020, Yogi said that the scheme would help strengthen the rural economy and help villagers become self-reliant in the long run.
“Mahatma Gandhi dreamt of Gram Swaraj while PM Modi’s vision is to make the country self-reliant. The Gharauni scheme will help realise these larger goals,” the CM said.
Yogi said that it will also help curb land encroachments, noting that the UP Government has so far freed 64,000 hectares of land illegally occupied by mafia and criminals since the launch of the scheme with the help of the Land Mafia Task Force. The task force was formed at the tehsil, district, commissionerate and state levels.
He also stressed the importance of digitalising land records for the speedy disposal of pending land dispute cases and to increase the state’s revenue.
CM Yogi said that earlier deprived communities such as Bantangia, Mushar and Saharia were targeted by the land mafia and criminals having political patronage to capture their lands.
Expressing concern over the long list of pending land dispute cases in courts, CM Yogi said that the scheme would set the records straight, leaving little room for disputes.
Yogi said that the Gharauni certificates will also enable villagers to get loans more easily as well as establish and expand their businesses, describing it as a landmark step in the history of Indian democracy.
Kashmir sees record tourist arrivals this year, highest in a decade
The arrival of tourists in Kashmir has broken a decade-old record as more than 12 lakh tourists have visited different places in the Valley this year. Officials in the tourism department and tour operators termed this as an exponential hike in tourist influx this year and goods omen for tourism sector of Kashmir.
Northern Command chief reviews operational preparedness in Ladakh
The Northern Command chief, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi during his five-day visit to the strategic Ladakh region, reviewed operations preparedness of the Indian Army on the eastern and western sectors and asked the soldiers to remain vigilant and maintain a high order of operational readiness, said officials. General Dwivedi visited the region from June 20 to 24.
A day after SC judgement, Gujarat police detain Teesta Setalvad
A day after the Supreme Court ruled out a larger conspiracy behind 2002 Gujarat riots and expressed the need to proceed against those “disgruntled officers of the State of Gujarat and others” whose “coalesced efforts was to crate sensation by making false revelations,” the Gujarat police on Saturday detained activist Teesta Setalvad, and former DGP of Gujarat RB Sreekumar, from their residences in Juhu and Gandhinagar respectively.
Congress to go for collective leadership in Karnataka polls: Parameshwara
Senior Karnataka Congress leader G Parameshwara on Saturday said the party will face the state assembly polls scheduled for next year under a collective leadership. “Our (state) president D K Shivakumar has said it will be collective leadership...we will go (for polls) under collective leadership,” Parameshwara told reporters in response to a question whether Congress will face the 2023 assembly polls under Siddaramaiah (Congress Legislature Party leader) or Shivakumar's leadership.
7 foetuses found in Belagavi drain; postmortem ordered
The administration of Karnataka's Belagavi district on Saturday said that the process for conducting the postmortem on the seven aborted embryos, found in a drain, has begun and that the findings will possibly be out on Monday or Tuesday, giving more clarity on if it is a case of female foeticide. The district administration and police have already identified the medical facility responsible for the incident.
