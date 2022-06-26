Yogi: 2.5 crore to get Gharauni certificates by October 2023

Nearly 2.5 crore people residing in villages of Uttar Pradesh will get Gharauni certificates by October 2023, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Saturday. The Gharauni Scheme seeks to facilitate the transfer of ancestral lands and properties to their rightful owners.

Addressing a gathering, including government officials as well as beneficiaries of the Gharauni scheme, at an event organised to distribute Gharauni certificates to 11 lakh villagers, Yogi said that 34 lakh people have already benefitted from the scheme. A survey of lands by drones in 1,10,300 revenue villages of the state would be completed by August this year, expediting the distribution of certificates to more people.

According to the CM, 100% population of the Jalaun district has got Gharauni certificates.

Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching the rural residential records (RRR) scheme across the country in April 2020, Yogi said that the scheme would help strengthen the rural economy and help villagers become self-reliant in the long run.

“Mahatma Gandhi dreamt of Gram Swaraj while PM Modi’s vision is to make the country self-reliant. The Gharauni scheme will help realise these larger goals,” the CM said.

Yogi said that it will also help curb land encroachments, noting that the UP Government has so far freed 64,000 hectares of land illegally occupied by mafia and criminals since the launch of the scheme with the help of the Land Mafia Task Force. The task force was formed at the tehsil, district, commissionerate and state levels.

He also stressed the importance of digitalising land records for the speedy disposal of pending land dispute cases and to increase the state’s revenue.

CM Yogi said that earlier deprived communities such as Bantangia, Mushar and Saharia were targeted by the land mafia and criminals having political patronage to capture their lands.

Expressing concern over the long list of pending land dispute cases in courts, CM Yogi said that the scheme would set the records straight, leaving little room for disputes.

Yogi said that the Gharauni certificates will also enable villagers to get loans more easily as well as establish and expand their businesses, describing it as a landmark step in the history of Indian democracy.