Yogi Adityanath says opposition must apologise for stalling Parliament

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath lashed out at opposition parties, saying the ruckus they created in Parliament is like strangling the decmocracy. He also said that the farmers, who have been protesting against the farm laws passed by the Centre, have been provoked.

Adityanath said the opposition should apologise to the people and the country.

“The opposition is continuously playing with democracy. The current session of Parliament is very important as there has to be discussions for the welfare of villages, the poor, the youth and the women. Many important bills were to be discussed but the opposition was not at all co-operative. The opposition hatched this conspiracy,” said the opposition.

He was referring to the opposition noise in the Lok Sabha when PM Modi stood up to introduce the new ministers inducted into the Cabinet after the recent reshuffle. the Opposition began raising slogans on the rising prices of fuel.

The Opposition’s sloganeering continued while speaker Om Birla appealed for silence and to let “customary” introduction of the ministers take place. The Prime Minister said that instead of a hue and cry, he had expected that the ministers would be honoured with claps. “But it seems that Dalits, women… OBCs of the country becoming ministers does not go down well with many people sitting here in Parliament."

Adityanath said that Parliament is a forum to express one's point of view. "The opposition noise is like strangling of democracy. For this, the opposition should apologise to the people and the country."

The chief minister further said that in the name of the farmers' movement, the peasants were linked with faith and religion. “The farmers’ were provoked, violence was created. The opposition is doing negative politics but it is not going to benefit the country. The frustrated intentions of the opposition will never succeed. The opposition had spoiled the atmosphere before 2019 by bringing an issue like Rafale, but the public responded to them. Now only the public and the public will answer them," he added.

Since its beginning on Monday, the monsoon session has witnessed repeated adjournments of both the houses of Parliament due to uproar by opposition parties on various issues.