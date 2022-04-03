Yogi Adityanath welcomes Nepal PM to Varanasi on day 3 of his India visit

Two days after arriving in India, Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Sunday reached Varanasi where he was welcomed by chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The chief minister greeted him with a bouquet upon his arrival at Lal Bahadur Shashtri International airport in Varanasi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Nepalese PM, who has come along with his wife Arzu Rana Deuba, is scheduled to visit several holy shrines in Varanasi. After his arrival, Deuba offered prayers at Kaal Bhairav temple in Varanasi. CM Yogi Adityanath was also present. Deuba is expected to visit the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, a key developmental project inaugurated by the Uttar Pradesh government last year, which connects the Kashi Vishwanath temple and the ghats along the river Ganga.

Sher Bahadur Deuba will also visit the Samrajyeshwar Pashupati Nath Temple, known as the Nepali temple. Yogi is expected to accompany him during this visit as well.

Also read | India, Nepal ink key pacts on connectivity, energy

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tight security arrangements have been made in the city for the Nepalese PM's visit. Hoardings with pictures of Sher Bahadur Deuba and Yogi Adityanath were also seen at the main intersections of Varanasi ahead of the visit.

A day earlier, Deuba met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. The two leaders jointly launched multiple projects which are likely to boost connectivity between the two countries while they expressed hope that the key initiatives being taken by them would take India-Nepal relations to new heights.

This is Deuba’s first bilateral visit abroad after becoming Prime Minister in July last year for a fifth time following a spell of political turmoil in Kathmandu.

(With agency inputs)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON